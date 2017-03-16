Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday said anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders' views were shared by all rival parties and were pushing Europe towards "wars of religion," irrespective of his loss in the Netherlands election.

Cavusoglu was commenting on the Netherlands election result in which centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte fought off a challenge from anti-EU and anti-Islam rival Wilders.

Turkey's reaction was at odds with that of many leaders in Europe who welcomed Rutte's win as a victory against right-wing populism and nationalism.

"Many parties have received a similar share of votes. 17 percent, 20 percent, there are lots of parties like this, but they are all the same," Cavusoglu said.