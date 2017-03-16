TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM: Wars of religion "may and will start in Europe"
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said regardless of who had won the Netherlands election, the views of Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders were widespread in Europe and were pushing the continent towards "wars of religion."
Turkish FM: Wars of religion "may and will start in Europe"
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaking to businessmen and industrialists in Antalya, Turkey, March 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 16, 2017

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday said anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders' views were shared by all rival parties and were pushing Europe towards "wars of religion," irrespective of his loss in the Netherlands election.

Cavusoglu was commenting on the Netherlands election result in which centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte fought off a challenge from anti-EU and anti-Islam rival Wilders.

Turkey's reaction was at odds with that of many leaders in Europe who welcomed Rutte's win as a victory against right-wing populism and nationalism.

"Many parties have received a similar share of votes. 17 percent, 20 percent, there are lots of parties like this, but they are all the same," Cavusoglu said.

RECOMMENDED

"There is no difference between the mindsets of Geert Wilders and social democrats in the Netherlands. They all have the same mindset ... That mindset is taking Europe to the cliff. Soon wars of religion may and will start in Europe."

Turkey on Monday suspended high-level relations with the Netherlands after it cited public safety in banning ministers from addressing expatriate Turks in a campaign for an April 16 referendum in Turkey that would increase presidential powers.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week accused the Dutch government of acting like "Nazi remnants."

Ankara has been locked in a deepening row with the Netherlands after Turkish ministers were barred from campaigning among Turkish expatriates to garner support for the referendum.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates