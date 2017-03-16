POLITICS
Drone racing comes to Istanbul
Turkey's biggest city will host the third leg of the Challengers Cup. The tournament pits the world's finest drone pilots and their teams against one another as they battle for glory.
Drone racing. Picture: Courtesy of IDRA / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 16, 2017

The third race of the Challengers Cup will be held this Sunday in Istanbul.

The goal is simple: complete the course in the fastest possible time to earn you enough points to beat your opponent.

With its Tron-inspired futuristic looking courses specially designed with multiple LED lights, some are calling it the sport of the future.

The drones are around 250 mm in length and can reach speeds of up to 160 kmh.

Pilots wear special goggles which link to a camera fixed to the front of the drone. They control it via remote control.

Teams consist of up to 16 people which include tech support, drone engineers and navigators.

The Challengers Cup is run by the International Drone Racing Association (IDRA).

The tournament is taking place at venues globally, and pits the world's finest drone pilots and their teams against one another as they compete for cup glory.

Drone racing is a newish sport, but it's winning fans fast, and big companies are now sponsoring leagues and tournaments.

TRT World spoke to Justin Haggerty, CEO of IDRA about the sport's rise in popularity.

Click here to find out more about drone racing and the Challengers Cup.

SOURCE:TRT World
