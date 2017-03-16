Ahmad of Madagascar pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, ousting Issa Hayatou, the long-serving president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), in an election at the organisation's congress in Ethiopia.

The 57-year-old former government minister, who goes by just a single name, won the CAF presidency by 34 votes to 20 in the poll. His victory ended the 29-year tenure of the 70-year-old Hayatou, who is from Cameroon.

TRT World correspondent Fidelis Mbah says Africans chose Ahmad because they wanted to see positive change.