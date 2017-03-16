WORLD
Seven missing after Turkish cargo ship sinks off Libya
The cargo ship sank off the coast of Misrata due to bad weather conditions.
The Tinaztepe-S cargo vessel was carrying marble dust from Istanbul to Libya when it sank. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 16, 2017

At least seven people are -missing after a Turkish-flagged cargo ship sank off the Libyan coast on Thursday.

The ship, named Tinaztepe-S, sank due to poor weather conditions, the Libyan navy said.

Six members of the Turkish crew were rescued after the ship requested assistance several kilometres from the port of Misrata, navy spokesman General Ayoub Qassem said.

The rescued passengers have been taken to a nearby hotel where they are undergoing health checks.

Efforts to find the seven missing individuals are ongoing.

Turkey's consulate in -Misrata told Anadolu Agency that the ship sank at around 10:30 local time.

The consulate said it would continue to follow developments on the incident.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
