At least seven people are -missing after a Turkish-flagged cargo ship sank off the Libyan coast on Thursday.

The ship, named Tinaztepe-S, sank due to poor weather conditions, the Libyan navy said.

Six members of the Turkish crew were rescued after the ship requested assistance several kilometres from the port of Misrata, navy spokesman General Ayoub Qassem said.

The rescued passengers have been taken to a nearby hotel where they are undergoing health checks.