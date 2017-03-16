A senior adviser to US President Donald Trump met Israeli settler leaders on Thursday in a move that may raise fresh concerns over prospects for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The US embassy confirmed that talks between Jason Greenblatt and leaders of the Israeli settler movement took place in Jerusalem as part of the White House official's wide-ranging meetings this week.

The Yesha Council, the main Israeli settler organisation, said it was believed to be the highest level official meeting the organisation has had with a US administration.

The meeting was attended by Yesha leaders Oded Revivi and Yossi Dagan.

"Representatives from Yesha have met with [former US secretary of state] John Kerry and others on the sidelines of events, but we have not had official meetings like this," a council spokesman said.

"The previous [US] administration never met like this."

A US government official said "the three discussed the importance of moving forward, in a tangible way, towards peace between Israelis and Palestinians."

The official also said Greenblatt "reiterated to them President Trump's previously expressed views regarding settlements," in an apparent reference to Trump's call last month for Israel to "hold back on settlements for a little bit."