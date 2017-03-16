The headscarf ruling by an EU court "started a clash between cross and crescent," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, referring to the symbols of Christianity and Islam.

The European Union's top court ruled on Tuesday that employers in Europe may ban staff from wearing visible religious symbols.

"Shame on the EU. Down with your European principles, values and justice ... They started a clash between the cross and the crescent, there is no other explanation," Erdogan said.

Erdogan also criticised the Netherlands, saying the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had lost the friendship of Ankara.

Erdogan's comments, at a rally in the northwestern province of Sakarya, come a day after Rutte fought off the challenge of anti-Islam and anti-EU rival Geert Wilders in an election victory hailed across much of Europe.

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made a similar statement.

"There is no difference between the mindsets of Geert Wilders and social democrats in the Netherlands. They all have the same mindset ... That mindset is taking Europe to the cliff. Soon wars of religion may and will start in Europe," said Cavusoglu.