The battle for European club football's most coveted prize continues after the quarterfinal draw of the UEFA Champions League took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

A battle royale looms as the last eight of the tournament face off from April 11.

This year's final will be held in Cardiff, Wales on June 3, with defending champions Real Madrid looking to make history.

The Spanish outfit holds a record 11 Champions League titles and they're looking to make it twelve.

But it won't be easy.