All-female company in Cambodia offers moped tours
The Motogirls are offering customised motorcycle tours of the capital city, Phnom Penh, in an industry dominated by men.
The Motogirls are an all-female company offering guided moped tours in and around the Cambodian capital. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 17, 2017

A tour company in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh is breaking down stereotypes with its female employees, the Motogirls.

The Motogirls are offering customised motorcycle tours of the capital, Phnom Penh, in an industry dominated by men.

"When I said I wanted to become a female moto driver my parents reacted badly and they would not allow me to join the group. It is not safe in Cambodia for girls who work outside. For example, as a moto driver, it's easy for the men to touch us," said Horm Nich, a driver with MotoGirlTour.

"They said it was not good because firstly, it's against our traditions and secondly, because we are good girls and should not allow men an opportunity to touch us."

Six women, which include university students and young professionals, are employed part-time at the company.

Chea Renou, founder of MotoGirlTour, said "tourists who are concerned about their safety in their travel could choose a woman to take her around."

TRT World's Sarah Jones has more on Cambodia's Motogirls.

