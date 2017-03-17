WORLD
Dozens killed in torrential rains and flooding in Peru
At least 40 people have been killed as torrential rains and floodwaters sweep across the country with the rough weather expected to continue another two weeks.
A flooded street in Lima, Peru, Thursday, March 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 17, 2017

At least 40 people have been killed in torrential rains and floodwaters sweeping across Peru, reports said on Thursday.

Unusually heavy rain now threatens serious flooding in the capital Lima.

The floods and mudslides over the past three days follow earlier storms this year that killed scores of people and destroyed some 12,000 homes.

Everything, everything is unusable, the furniture. There's no bed, nothing inside. Everything is filled with water. There's no place for the water to go - unidentified victim.

Authorities said on Thursday that they expect the intense rains caused by the warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean to continue another two weeks.

Police have deployed helicopters to rescue people who have been isolated by the disaster.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said authorities will provide shelter and relief to those left homeless.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
