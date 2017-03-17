US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday said US strategic patience with North Korea has ended. Tillerson was speaking at a joint news conference in the capital Seoul with his South Korean counterpart Yun Byung-se.

Tillerson arrived in South Korea earlier on Friday for the second leg of an Asian tour focused on finding a "new approach" to the DPRK after what he described as two decades of failed efforts to denuclearise the isolated state.

Visit to DMZ

Tillerson earlier had his photo taken at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), a cluster of blue huts where the armistice was signed that ended hostilities in the Korean War.