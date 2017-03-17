"When I close my eyes, all I see is being with my father again," Alan Mohamed told me when I met him for the first time in a refugee camp near Athens last July. He and his sister Gyan, who have both suffered from muscular dystrophy since birth, thought that moment might never come.

But, on Thursday night in Hanover, Germany, after a journey that saw them cross four borders and spend the past year stranded in Greece, their family was finally reunited.

Their emotional reunion is the culmination of a seemingly impossible journey that they started together as a family in Syria in the summer of 2014.

Back then, Alan and Gyan, who use wheelchairs, lived in Al Hakasah, with their parents, two sisters and brother. With the armed group that calls itself Islamic State (IS) closing in on the town, the family had no choice but to flee.

After three failed attempts at crossing the border into Turkey, each time being shot at by police, the family eventually managed to reach Iraq. They stayed there for a year and a half before the approach of IS again forced them to escape. From there their father carried on with one of his daughters, and was able to reach Germany.

The rest of the family once again attempted to travel to Turkey, but this time via mountainous terrain completely impassable in a wheelchair. In February last year, Alan and Gyan made the journey strapped onto either side of a horse, which was led by their younger sister. Meanwhile, their heavy wheelchairs were pushed up the steep, unpaved paths by their mother and brother.

When I met Alan that summer, he told me: "It was a very difficult journey, for ‘normal people' it is very difficult. But for disabled people it is like a miracle because all the borders between the two countries [Iraq and Turkey] are mountains."

Having reached Turkey, the family paid $750 each to a people smuggler for passage to Greece with 60 other people crammed aboard a tiny, inflatable vessel. Alan and Gyan had to leave their wheelchairs behind as the smugglers wanted the space to fit in more people.

A short time into the perilous crossing, the boat's engine gave out and they were left adrift in Turkish waters for about four hours. "It was terrifying," recalls Alan. "Every time I looked around I saw babies and children crying … My mother became faint and at one point my sister told me she could not go on anymore."