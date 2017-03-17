Current Turkish league champions Besiktas eliminated Olympiacos from the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, booking themselves a quarterfinal berth in the process.

Besiktas built on a hard-won first-leg 1-1 away draw to put four past Olympiacos at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul.

The 5-2 aggregate score was more than enough to send the Black Eagles' Greek opponents crashing out of the competition.

The Turkish league leaders now advances to the quarterfinals, their first showing at this level since the 2002/2003 season.

Local heroes

​Striker Vincent Aboubakar scored the opening goal for Besiktas in the 10th minute when Anderson Talisca delivered a corner and Aboubakar rattled the net with a powerful header.