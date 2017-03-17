A warplane firing missiles. A gunman taking aim. A map of Yemen dripping with blood.

A group of Yemeni artists took to the streets on Wednesday, painting murals on the wall of Sanaa University in a visual protest against the war.

The exhibition and a workshop were aimed at locals exhausted by a conflict with no end in sight.

"I came here with my family to express how fed up we are with the way we're living because of the war," said Fouad Sharfeddin.

"This event gives us a breather and hope for a return to a normal life."

TRT World's Clinton Nagoor has this story about the event.