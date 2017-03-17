The US is stepping up its presence in Syria after deploying another 1,000 troops in an attempt to drive Daesh out of Raqqa, the group's de-facto capital in the country.

Last week, the US-led coalition announced that about 400 US forces had been deployed to Syria to help with the Raqqa campaign.

They also want to prevent any clash between Turkish-backed opposition forces and the US-allied YPG.

While the US considers the YPG to be an ally in the fight against Daesh, Turkey considers the group to be a branch of the PKK, which both Ankara and Washington list as a terrorist organisation.

TRT World's Patrice Howard has more details on the US deployment.

Manbij

At the beginning of March, the US deployed Marines armed with heavy artillery to Syria ahead of the Raqqa offensive.

The move came just days after the Pentagon announced the deployment of dozens of US ground troops on the outskirts of the YPG-controlled town of Manbij.

The Pentagon had said the deployment to Manbij would serve as a "visible sign of deterrence and reassurance," in what appears to be an attempt to ensure that the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) opposition forces do not clash with the US-backed YPG.