A British spy agency on Thursday denied allegations that it helped the Obama administration "wiretap" US President Donald Trump's phones during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In a rare public statement, the spy agency, GCHQ, termed the claims "utterly ridiculous" that "should be ignored."

"Recent allegations made by media commentator judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct 'wiretapping' against the then president-elect are nonsense," The Guardian quoted a GCHQ spokesperson as saying.

On Thursday White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that Trump stood by his accusations even as three senior lawmakers rejected the claims.

"He [Trump] stands by it," Spicer said.

The White House cited unproven media reports that former US President Barack Obama asked Britain's signals intelligence agency to monitor Trump in order to "make sure there were no American fingerprints."

Spicer quoted at length from a Fox News report, which alleged Obama had used GCHQ to dodge US legal restrictions on monitoring US citizens.