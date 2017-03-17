WORLD
3 MIN READ
British spy agency rejects claims it helped wiretap Trump
GCHQ called the claims "utterly ridiculous" even as White House spokesman Sean Spicer repeated President Donald Trump's allegations.
British spy agency rejects claims it helped wiretap Trump
Cheltenham-based GCHQ called White House claims &quot;nonsense&quot; that &quot;should be ignored&quot;. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 17, 2017

A British spy agency on Thursday denied allegations that it helped the Obama administration "wiretap" US President Donald Trump's phones during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In a rare public statement, the spy agency, GCHQ, termed the claims "utterly ridiculous" that "should be ignored."

"Recent allegations made by media commentator judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct 'wiretapping' against the then president-elect are nonsense," The Guardian quoted a GCHQ spokesperson as saying.

On Thursday White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that Trump stood by his accusations even as three senior lawmakers rejected the claims.

"He [Trump] stands by it," Spicer said.

The White House cited unproven media reports that former US President Barack Obama asked Britain's signals intelligence agency to monitor Trump in order to "make sure there were no American fingerprints."

Spicer quoted at length from a Fox News report, which alleged Obama had used GCHQ to dodge US legal restrictions on monitoring US citizens.

RECOMMENDED

His comments came after the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said that they saw no evidence to support Trump's claim.

"Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016," Republican Chairman Richard Burr and Senator Mark Warner, the committee's Democratic vice chairman, said in a statement.

Startling accusation

The top Republican in Congress, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, on Thursday added his voice to those saying there was no sign of a wiretap.

Trump, a Republican, made the accusation six weeks after he took over the presidency from Democrat Barack Obama.

In a series of tweets on March 4, he accused Obama of a "Nixon/Watergate"-like plot that would almost certainly break US law.

Obama said through a spokesman that it was "simply false."

At least four congressional committees added the startling accusation in their investigations of possible Russian meddling in the election campaign and Russian ties to Trump and his associates.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates