French security forces shot dead a man who seized a soldier's gun at Paris Orly airport in France on Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened soon after the same man shot and wounded a police officer during a routine police check, the interior minister said.

The man was known to police and intelligence services, Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux told reporters.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor opened an investigation.

The busy Orly airport south of Paris was evacuated and security forces swept the area for bombs to make sure the dead man was not wearing an explosive belt, but nothing was found, interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said.

"The man succeeded in seizing the weapon of a soldier. He was quickly neutralised by the security forces," Brandet said.

No one else was injured at the airport.

Air traffic suspended

Addressing reporters at the airport, Le Roux said the man had tried "but not succeeded" in his bid to grab the rifle of the female soldier who was on patrol with two male colleagues.

Le Roux said the man was also suspected opening fire on police during a routine traffic inspection in the northern suburb of Garges-les-Gonesse at around 7:00 am (0600 GMT). One officer suffered minor head injuries.

He was thought to have stolen a car and driven to Orly, Le Roux said. Police sources said he was 39.