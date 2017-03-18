TÜRKİYE
Turkey says Greece violated EU readmission deal by returning refugees
About 5,000 refugees were sent back by Greece to Turkey over the last six months, officials and refugees say.
Refugees say Greek police abused them and forced them onto boats destined for Turkish shores. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 18, 2017

Greece has illegally sent back more than 5,000 refugees to Turkey's shores over the last six months, Turkish officials said.

Ankara said the move violated a readmission agreement between the two countries and the burden of refugees should not be shouldered by Turkey alone but by all European countries.

Many of those who were returned have been taken to an immigration facility in the Turkish border town of Edirne.

They said Greek police abused them and forced them onto boats.

TRT World's KilmenyDuchardthas more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
