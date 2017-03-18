WORLD
Protesters mark anti-racism day with rallies across UK
People in the UK gather to protest hate crimes as part of the UN's annual day against racism.
A protestor takes part in a demonstration against racism in London, March 18, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
March 18, 2017

As part of its annual International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination,the United Nations is turning its attention on incitement to hatred and racial profiling by law enforcement. Last year it singled out for criticism the extrajudicial killings of black men by American police.

People in the UK took to the streets of London to protest against racial discrimination.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports from London.

Rise in hate crimes

The German interior ministry says there were 10 attacks on migrants every day in 2016.

Researchers in the United States recorded a twenty percent increase in hate crime last year which it blamed on the climate surrounding the presidential election.

The British government recorded a similar increase after its referendum to leave the EU.

The statistical surge is alarming but most also point out that victims are now more likely to report hate crimes, however small.

TRT World'sTadhg Enright has this report about how a rise in hate crimes is occurring on both sides of the Atlantic.

SOURCE:TRT World
