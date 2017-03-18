Turkish officials say they plan on abandoning the migrant deal with the European Union because the latter failed to deliver financial aid, EU membership and visa-free travel for Turkish citizens.

Under the terms of the agreement the EU said it would take in up to 72,000 refugees and in return give Turkey about six billion dollars in aid to help manage the rest of the refugees.

It also promised to speed up Turkey's EU membership application — 30 years after Turkey first applied to join the EU — and allow Turkish citizens visa-free travel to Europe.