US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in China on Saturday with North Korea high on the agenda as Washington's patience with Pyongyang over its nuclear ambitions seems to be running out.

The Trump administration has used Tillerson's Asia tour to break with years of strategic patience over North Korea.

In Seoul on Friday, Tillerson said military action by the US against North Korea was "on the table" if threats from the rogue regime escalate.

The sea change in US policy follows two North Korean nuclear tests last year and missile launches including a salvo earlier this month that Pyongyang described as a drill for an attack on US bases in Japan.

China, however, is deeply wary of the new US tack towards its volatile neighbour.

It called last week for North Korea, the United States and its ally South Korea to take steps to defuse tensions in hopes of re-starting diplomatic efforts to dismantle Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes.

After a meeting with Tillerson, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he held "candid, pragmatic and productive" talks, which included North Korea, Taiwan and bilateral trade.

Tillerson said both sides renewed their determination to convince North Korea, which has a fast-developing nuclear and ballistic missile programme, to choose a better path.

TRT World'sDan Epstein reports from Beijing.