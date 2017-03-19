Lebanese band Al Rahel Al Kabir (The Great Departed) is making waves by mocking Daesh.

The band's aim is very serious. By making fun of the terrorist group, they want to expose the emptiness of the ideology that drives Daesh.

Journalist Khaled Sobeih founded Al Rahel Al Kabir and writes their music.

"One phenomenon of the Syrian Crisis is Daesh. It is alone a caricature and sarcastic with the amount of violence that it's committing," says Sobeih.