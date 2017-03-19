It's been more than 20 years since the Bosnian war ended, but tension is once again rising in the region as Serbia and Croatia begin upgrading their weapon systems.

The Croatian government's plan to buy new weapons systems by next year is raising concerns of a potential arms race in the Balkans.

In a recent military upgrade, Serbia also received six new fighter jets from Russia.

Some analysts say it's a response to Croatia's plans to buy a new arms system from its NATO ally, the United States.

Purchases like these suggest an arms race could be developing in the Balkans.