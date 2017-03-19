US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday in Beijing and told him that President Donald Trump anticipates a meeting "soon," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.

Xi and Tillerson agreed that opportunities exist for greater cooperation between the two countries, though differences remain, Toner said.

China was the third and last leg of Tillerson's first trip to Asia as Trump's secretary of state.

Strengthening relationship

Xi and Tillerson agreed to work towards strengthening a relationship strained by disputes over North Korea and trade.

Xi told Tillerson that he and Trump had agreed in a phone call last month "to make joint efforts to advance China-US cooperation."