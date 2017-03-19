WORLD
2 MIN READ
Xi-Tillerson meeting avoids controversy
In his meeting with China's President Xi Jinping, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson agreed to strengthen a relationship strained by disputes over North Korea and trade.
Xi-Tillerson meeting avoids controversy
The meeting between Rex Tillerson (L) and Xi Jinping came hours after nuclear-armed North Korea tested the US-China relationship once more by announcing a rocket engine trial. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 19, 2017

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday in Beijing and told him that President Donald Trump anticipates a meeting "soon," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.

Xi and Tillerson agreed that opportunities exist for greater cooperation between the two countries, though differences remain, Toner said.

China was the third and last leg of Tillerson's first trip to Asia as Trump's secretary of state.

Strengthening relationship

Xi and Tillerson agreed to work towards strengthening a relationship strained by disputes over North Korea and trade.

Xi told Tillerson that he and Trump had agreed in a phone call last month "to make joint efforts to advance China-US cooperation."

RECOMMENDED

"We believe that we can make sure the relationship will move ahead in a constructive fashion in the new era," Xi added.

The meeting came hours after nuclear-armed North Korea tested the US-China relationship once more by announcing a rocket engine trial.

Before arriving in China, Tillerson visited regional US allies Japan and South Korea where he declared Washington would drop the "failed" approach of "strategic patience" with Pyongyang, saying all options were on the table, including military action.

The threat of military action is at odds with China's approach to the DPRK, as Beijing favours careful diplomacy over heated rhetoric.

Relations have also been strained by China's fierce opposition to a US missile defence system being rolled out in South Korea.

On Friday Trump accused China of not doing enough to control Pyongyang, its neighbour and historic ally.

Trump has also repeatedly accused China of unfair trade practices.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates