Yemen conflict gives local black market a boost
Black market traders are taking advantage of the political unrest. On the streets of the capital Sana'a, petrol in bottles and small containers is sold openly, so is foreign currency.
Fuel tanker trucks carrying smuggled petrol is seen on a road in Yemen, January 10, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 19, 2017

The war in Yemen has given rise to a thriving black market as people find ways to deal with what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The country is one of the four current famine-hit regions with more than 20 million people at risk of starvation in the next six months.

With the country's business in petroleum and currency trading decreasing, black market traders have stepped in to take full advantage of the situation.

On the streets of the capital Sana'a, petrol in bottles and small containers is sold openly, so is foreign currency.

"Black market trading has become more prominent, while official business has decreased. The black market traders have taken advantage especially the fuel and money traders," said Ahmed Shamakh, an economic analyst.

TRT World 's Abubakr Al-Shamahi reports.

