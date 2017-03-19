The war in Yemen has given rise to a thriving black market as people find ways to deal with what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The country is one of the four current famine-hit regions with more than 20 million people at risk of starvation in the next six months.

With the country's business in petroleum and currency trading decreasing, black market traders have stepped in to take full advantage of the situation.

On the streets of the capital Sana'a, petrol in bottles and small containers is sold openly, so is foreign currency.