The row between Turkey and Germany over bans on Turkish politicians campaigning amongst expatriates ahead of an April 16 referendum on expanding presidential powers looks set to continue.

On Sunday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan directly addressed the German chancellor: "Merkel, now you're applying Nazi methods. Against my brothers who live in Germany, and against my ministers and lawmakers who visit there."

"Would this suit the ethics of politics? Your mission is not to support terrorist organisations, but to extradite them."

Merkel responded on Monday, saying "Nazi comparisons by Turkish leaders must stop." Merkel also made clear Germany is considering whether to put a blanket ban on Turkish politicians from speaking to their constituents ahead of the referendum.

"A few days ago, the government made it very clear to Turkey that appearances by Turkish politicians in Germany can only take place on the basis of respect for the principles of German constitutional law. In other words, the government reserves the right to take all necessary measures including reviewing the permissions," the chancellor said.

Previous bans in German cities were implemented by local authorities.

About 1.5 million Turkish nationals eligible to vote in the referendum live in Germany.

"Germany indirectly supports FETO"

Turkey's diplomatic spat with Germany includes different attitudes to Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of masterminding the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

On Saturday, German news magazine Der Spiegel published an interview with Germany's intelligence chief Bruno Kahl, who said Ankara had failed to convince Germany that Gulen was responsible for the failed putsch.