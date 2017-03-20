CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Chinese archaeologists discover relics from Ming Dynasty
More than 10,000 gold and silver artefacts that sank to the bottom of a river more than 300 years ago have been discovered.
Chinese archaeologists discover relics from Ming Dynasty
Nicolas Chow, Asia Deputy Chairman of Sotheby's International Head of Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art, poses with the Meiyintang Chenghua ''Chicken Cup'' in Hong Kong, March 12, 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 20, 2017

A new batch of cultural relics containing silver and golden ingots have been found at the bottom of the Minjiang River in Pengshan County of southwestern China's Sichuan Province.

The treasures supposedly once belonged to Zhang Xianzhong, the leader of a peasant uprising in the late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

But Zhang and his men were ambushed by soldiers, and his boats full of gold and silver sank to the bottom of the river.

RECOMMENDED

Legend has it that Zhang had thousands of ships and this is only the first one to be found.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates