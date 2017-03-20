BAKU, Azerbaijan — A white metal building protruded upwards in a large empty field along the coast of the Caspian Sea in the east of Azerbaijan. Welding sparks flickered from its floors in early March, making the structure look like a matrix, lighting up from afar. Men in fluorescent coveralls purposefully walked in and out of the building. In it, two pipes, each as wide as a redwood tree trunk, stood crisscrossed with their ends severed.

Six months later, these pipes are planned to be one of the main arteries of an ambitious energy project aimed at transforming Azerbaijan into a key gas exporter at the crossroads of Europe and Asia.

"We are sitting on two trillion cubic metres of gas," Elman Nasirov, a close aide to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, told TRT World. "If we can get gas to Europe it will be a game-changer and everybody would win."

Azerbaijan's focus on developing its gas fields began just as falling oil prices hit its economy in 2011. A large part of the country's revenues come from the sale of crude oil, covering one-fifth of its Gross Domestic Product.

Baku's concerns over its singular source of revenue matched with those of Europe, which sought to explore new energy fields to diversify its energy mix away from Russia. In Azerbaijan, it saw a potent energy source.

The European Union (EU) member states came together in May 2009 for a summit named "Southern Corridor – New Silk Road." The summit planned out what eventually became the Southern Gas Corridor, a proposed 3,500-kilometre-long network of three gas pipelines from Azerbaijan's Caspian Sea basin. They are expected to carry 16 billion cubic metres of gas from the Shah Deniz rig alone, and likely more if other gas sources are added to the network. The South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) would carry gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia and relay it through Turkey's Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) before passing it on to Greece, Albania and Italy through The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

But the future of the Southern Gas Corridor will not be shaped by hollow pipes. It will be shaped by geopolitical realities instead, where Russia, Europe and Turkey are engaged in a power play for supremacy.

"The corridor will allow Brussels more negotiating power and help end Russian price monopolies," said Marat Terterov, founder of Brussels Energy Club. Marat said Lithuania won big concessions from Russia's Gazprom after the country began importing liquid natural gas from the Middle East. The option of trading liquid gas from the region gave Lithuania a much needed bargaining chip against Russia. Soon after, "Russia gave Lithuania a 25 percent discount [in natural gas]," he said.

Steering past tense geopolitics

Azerbaijan has cautiously steered through delicate international tensions, staying neutral when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea in March 2014. The EU, one of the major stakeholders in the Southern Gas Corridor, condemned Russia's military advances, describing the presence of its troops in Crimea as illegal.

"At the moment politics dominates the debate on gas supply in Europe," Terterov said. "And this project will help de-politicise the debate."

Azerbaijan was careful not to antagonise either Russia or the EU. The stakes are too high for the country: while European markets offer economic growth, Russia holds the market levers to control gas prices.