The last Rohingya in the capital of Myanmar's Rakhine state are living under what amounts to a seige. About 4,000 Rohingya Muslims are clinging to their homes and life in the Aung Mingalar district of Sittwe.

Aung Mingalar is the only district in Sittwe where Rohingya still live after anti-Muslim violence broke out in 2012.

Before then, thousands of Rohingya Muslims lived throughout the city.

Violence against Rohingya since 2012 has driven about 140,000 people, predominantly Rohingya, from their homes, herding them into camps for the internally displaced, where most remain.

The Rohingya face severe discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar. Many Myanmarese in Rakhine State and elsewhere in the country consider Rohingya to be illegal migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh, even though they have lived in Myanmar for generations.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar went to Aung Mingalar to see the conditions in which the Rohingya now live.

Hardline Bhuddists protest against Rohingya citizenship