WORLD
4 MIN READ
Rotten meat scandal taints Brazil's exports
A high-level investigation has revealed that top Brazilian meatpackers have been accused of selling rotten products for years.
Rotten meat scandal taints Brazil's exports
Brazilian beef. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 20, 2017

Brazilian President Michel Temer on Sunday met executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.

The meetings came after police raided top Brazilian meatpackers in a massive scandal involving bribery and selling rotten meat products for years. Temer said his government is confident of the quality of Brazilian meat.

Brazil is the world's biggest red meat exporter, and the scandal could tarnish a lucrative industry.

On Friday, Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS and BRF, as well as dozens of smaller rivals. They arrested three BRF employees and two from JBS, as well as 20 public officials.

Police are calling their investigation "Operation Weak Flesh." Authorities say they have found evidence of meatpackers bribing inspectors and politicians to overlook unsanitary practices such as processing rotten meat and shipping exports with traces of salmonella.

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry suspended three plants cited in the investigation, one run by BRF and two run by smaller rival Grupo Peccin, and began removing their meat products from supermarkets.

Police said they have evidence that meatpackers falsified documentation for exports to Europe, China and the Middle East.

TRT World spoke to journalist Sam Cowie in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Government says Brazilian meat is safe

Senior Agriculture Ministry official Luis Eduardo Rangel said, "There is no sanitary risk," associated with Brazil's meat exports.

He said the allegations of tainted meat were "worrisome from a corruption and crime point of view," but "from a health perspective we are very confident that the sanitary issues alleged do not represent a risk for consumers or exports."

RECOMMENDED

Brazil's success as a meat producer in part stems from what has been an efficient and highly-regarded system of sanitary controls, the government said.

Authorities noted that none of the more than 150 countries that already buy Brazilian meat has suspended imports.

Importing countries not convinced

Customers are still wary.

"You cannot play around with food," said André Regli, Switzerland's ambassador to Brazil, adding the problems were "worrying."

On Saturday, officials from the European Union said they sent two letters to Brazil's government seeking details about any systemic risks to imports.

China's government asked for similar information.

On Friday, regulators from the United States, which recently began importing fresh beef from Brazil, said they were monitoring the issue but that inspections at import terminals there should prevent any health risks.

In damage-control efforts, JPS and rival BRF launched a public relations campaign over the weekend to make clear they did not sell rotten beef.

The two companies took out full-page ads in Brazilian newspapers and magazines on Saturday defending their business practices and internal controls.

They condemned any wrongdoing uncovered by the probe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios