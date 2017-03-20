WORLD
Thousands march against police violence in France
The French Human Rights League organised Sunday's protest in Paris following the alleged rape of a suspect by a police officer last month.
The March 19, 2017 Paris protest against police brutality in France. The banner reads, ''Justice and dignity, stop police impunity.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 20, 2017

Rights groups and victims' families on Sunday protested against police brutality in France.

The Paris rally was sparked by an incident in the suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois on February 2 this year when a 22-year-old black man was allegedly abused and baton-raped by police officers.

Critics say police are using brutal tactics in the name of preventing terror attacks. Daesh killed more than 230 people in attacks in France in the past two years, forcing authorities to step up security, especially in the capital Paris.

"We are under the status of a state of emergency. We strongly believe that it's not in place to fight Daesh – but it's in place to control and silence the oppressed," one demonstrator said on Sunday.

Protesters were also calling for justice for Lamine Dieng, who died ten years ago during his attempted arrest in an incident which critics say was not properly investigated.

"Our demands are very clear. Today, we want the French justice system to recognise and designate these crimes for what they are and that the criminals be judged and sentenced," said Dieng's sister, Rama.

TRT World's Anelise Borges has more on the protest.

