Rights groups and victims' families on Sunday protested against police brutality in France.

The Paris rally was sparked by an incident in the suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois on February 2 this year when a 22-year-old black man was allegedly abused and baton-raped by police officers.

Critics say police are using brutal tactics in the name of preventing terror attacks. Daesh killed more than 230 people in attacks in France in the past two years, forcing authorities to step up security, especially in the capital Paris.

"We are under the status of a state of emergency. We strongly believe that it's not in place to fight Daesh – but it's in place to control and silence the oppressed," one demonstrator said on Sunday.