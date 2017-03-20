WORLD
2 MIN READ
War in Syria: The imam who fled to Ghana
The landscape is very different from his homeland, but a Syrian imam and his family are trying to get used to living in the West African nation.
War in Syria: The imam who fled to Ghana
Abdul Ghania Badenjki during a teaching session. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 20, 2017

Imam Abdul Ghani Badenjki is a Syrian refugee who now lives in Ghana.

He first came to the country in 2006 to lead Ramadan prayers.

Badenjki decided to return to the West African nation after the civil war broke out in Syria.

"Most of the Syrian people here are planning to leave Ghana and are just staying here temporarily because Ghana is not really ready to host refugees. Not for all of them, but the ambition of some is to go to countries like Australia and Canada," he said.

Ghana has provided the few Syrian refugees who went there with documents. But Badenjki says he is struggling to earn a living from teaching the Koran.

RECOMMENDED

He says it's tough for refugees in Ghana because of its economic hardships.

Badenjki relies on friends he made when he previously visited the country for many of his needs.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has Badenjki's story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates