Syrian rebels leave Homs neighbourhood under evacuation deal
About 1,500 rebels and their families arrived in northern Syria after abandoning al Waer neighbourhood of the besieged Homs city as part of a deal with regime forces.
A man holding a girl inside a bus carrying rebel fighters and their families who evacuated al Waer. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 21, 2017

Around 1,500 rebel fighters and their families have arrived in the north of Syria after being evacuated from the central city of Homs – the last opposition-held area in the city.

They abandoned al Waer district – on the outskirts of Homs – as part of a deal the opposition struck with Bashar al Assad regime forces that will ultimately result in the regime retaking all of Homs.

Homs was one of the first places where Syria's uprising started, just over six years ago.

Now, once all the opposition fighters are evacuated, the entire city will be back in regime hands.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury has more details from the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

SOURCE:TRT World
