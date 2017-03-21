Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi said on Monday that US President Donald Trump has assured him of more American support in his country's fight against Daesh.

"We have been given assurances that the [US] support will not only continue but will accelerate for Iraq to accomplish the task," he said after his first meeting with the US president.

Trump and his administration have made defeating Daesh a top foreign policy goal. But the president has not suggested any sharp increases in US troop levels or in air strikes against militant targets.

Aggressive approach

The Iraqi premier said he got the impression that the Trump administration will take a more aggressive approach than the administration of President Barack Obama, who was reluctant to commit large numbers of US troops to combat Daesh in Iraq.

"I think they're prepared to do more to fight terrorism and be more engaged," Abadi said, adding that "but of course we have to be careful here."

We are not talking about military confrontation as such. Committing troops is one thing, while fighting terrorism is another thing.

When it was asked if he had seen specific Trump administration improvements to the previous administration's approach, he said: "To be honest, I haven't seen a full plan. I know there is a plan. I haven't seen it. We have our own plan."

Obama's approach, which relied on training and supporting local forces, has succeeded in pushing the militants out of much of the territory they once held.

Trump and Abadi agreed that "terrorism cannot be defeated by military might alone," and the two leaders called for deepening commercial ties, including in the energy sector, a White House statement about the meeting said.

"It's not an easy job," Trump said. "It's a very tough job. Your soldiers are fighting hard. I know Mosul is moving along ... We will figure something out."