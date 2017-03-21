Police in Somalia said a car bomb has exploded at a military checkpoint near the presidential palace in the capital, killing at least five people.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said Tuesday's blast was detonated after soldiers tried to stop the car. He added that three other people have been injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

The incident comes just hours after Somalia's new prime minister, Hassan Ali Khaire, named a 26-strong cabinet. The list is be put before the parliament for approval in the coming days.

Khaire, who was appointed to the post by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed last month, read out his list of cabinet ministers to reporters.