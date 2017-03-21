Is the open market being restricted?

When finance ministers and central bankers from the world's 20 most powerful economies meet, they usually issue a communique reaffirming their commitment to free trade.

This year was different.

The statement released on Saturday, following a two-day G20 meeting in the German town of Baden-Baden,only made a passing reference to the importance of trade to theglobal economy.

The tough words "resist all forms of protectionism" part of last year's statement were omitted.

Trade protectionism occurs when countries make exchange of goods and services across borders difficult.

It may seem symbolic but the sentiments of G20 leaders are important. The G20 shapes international trade and defines how investors and businessmen operate.

How did it come to this?

Trump's policy to create more jobs and boost American companies played a major part.

It marks a shift in Washington's policy that has historically favoured open markets.

Trump said international trade agreements signed by his predecessors have left US-based companies uncompetitive and led to job losses.

Since he took office in January, Trump has pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a key global trade pact, and threatened to undo another agreement, North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), that is credited for increasing trade between Mexico, the US and Canada.

"We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs," Trump said in his inaugural address.

Even before the G20 summit, Trump accused China and Germany of deliberately undervaluing currencies to benefit their exports.

A cheaper currency means the exporters earn more than the competitor in rival trading country.

The US administration seems satisfied with the G20 meeting's outcome.

"I understand what the president's (Trump) desire is and his policies, and I negotiated them from here," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said after the meeting.

"I couldn't be happier with the outcome."

Could Europe's strongest economy have done more?

Experts said Germany failed to influence the wording of the communique that made a slight reference to free trade.

"The weak wording on trade is a defeat for the German G20 presidency," Ifo think tank economist Gabriel Felbermayr said.