This is how Nowruz is celebrated around the world
Millions celebrate Nowruz, a festival that marks the beginning of spring and the new year for people from the Balkans to Central and South Asia.
People celebrate the 3,000-year-old tradition with costumes, folk dances, food, flowers, and various local ceremonies. It is observed by atheists and followers of many faiths, including Muslims, Hindus, Zoroastrians and Baha'is. / TRT World and Agencies
Staff Reporter
March 21, 2017
