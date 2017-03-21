What has happened after three months of heavy rain?

The torrential downpours that began in January have wreaked havoc in Peru's western coastline and northern region.

Avalanches, mudslides and extensive flash flooding have killed dozens. Tens of thousands of houses have been washed away. Many highways and bridges have been destroyed.

Peruvian floodplains that have been dry for 20 years and where about half a million people live – many in houses made of wood and straw – have been hit the hardest.

Electricity has been disrupted and access to clean water has been restricted throughout the region.

In Lima, the capital, school was suspended and running water has been restricted after treatment systems were clogged. A rush to buy bottled water has now led to many supermarkets experiencing shortages.

"We've never seen anything like this before," said Peruvian army general Jorge Chavez, who is coordinating the government's response.

"From one moment to the next, sea temperatures rose and winds that keep precipitation from reaching land subsided," Chavez said.

What's the economic impact?

More than 56 thousand acres of crops like grapes, mangos and bananas, the bulk of Peru's agricultural exports, have been damaged. Agriculture accounts for nearly six percent of the South American nation's exports.

The extreme weather could fan inflation as some food prices have risen on supply disruptions from farming regions.

However, not all economic predictions are negative.

A Latin American financial analyst with 4Cast, Pedro Tuesta, suggested that Peru's floods could bolster economic growth in the second quarter if the government developed a fast and effective reconstruction strategy.

"Peru may have fewer assets but the flow of production could be larger," Tuesta said.