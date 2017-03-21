WORLD
3 MIN READ
Greek police intercept parcel bombs addressed to EU officials
Police say the packages were intended for officials at the Eurogroup and other global economic institutions.
Greek police intercept parcel bombs addressed to EU officials
Strict inspection has become routine at the Greek Post Office after letter bombs were sent through it. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 21, 2017

Greek police said they intercepted eight suspect packages at a postal sorting centre in Kryoneri, northern Athens on Monday.

Strict inspection has come into place after letter bombs were delivered to the International Monetary Fund in Paris and the German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble recently.

A Greek militant group, Conspiracy of Fire Cells, had claimed responsibility for the package sent to Germany which was intercepted on March 15, but did not claim responsibility for the letter to the IMF that exploded in its Paris offices on March 16.

"Eight suspect packages which listed as recipients persons in European countries were located and confiscated today," police said.

A police source later said the packages were intended for officials at the Eurogroup and other global economic institutions.

Greek media report that one of the recipients was Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, but there was no official confirmation.

TRT World'sMaria Kagkelidou has more from Athens.

RECOMMENDED

Conspiracy of Fire Cells

Greece has a long history of urban guerrilla group attacks.

Conspiracy of Fire Cells initially conducted arson attacks but turned to bombings in 2009.

The group has become prominent since the economic crisis erupted in Greece, and is accused by police of carrying out more than 150 criminal acts.

In a proclamation in November, the group said that its plan, which it called "Nemesis," was designed to "spread fear into the yards of the homes of our enemy."

In 2011, several of its members, many of them very young, were convicted of "participating in a criminal organisation" and given long prison sentences.

Three years later, the group announced its return and has since been committing sporadic attacks.

The organisation denounces capitalism and consumerism, as well as police repression and worker exploitation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia