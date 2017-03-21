WORLD
2 MIN READ
French interior minister resigns over jobs for daughters
Bruno Le Roux has been placed under preliminary investigation for hiring his two teenage daughters as parliamentary aides.
French interior minister resigns over jobs for daughters
Roux admitted to hiring his daughters but denied any wrongdoing. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 21, 2017

French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux resigned on Tuesday, admitting that he had hired his two teenage daughters to do parliamentary work, but he denied any wrongdoing.

Le Roux, 51, said he did not want the investigators to look into the contracts, for which his daughters earned a total of 55,000 euros ($59,500), to "undermine the work of the government".

The TMC channel reported late on Monday that Le Roux's daughters were still in school when he first hired them, and they continued doing work for him when they were in university.

Le Roux told TMC his daughters had worked for him during their summer holidays.

Earlier on Tuesday, he was placed under preliminary investigation.

RECOMMENDED

French lawmakers are allowed to hire family members as assistants, as long as they do real work.

Similar charges last week saw French presidential candidate Francois Fillon being put under formal investigation.

The action came after reports that he used public money to pay family members, including his wife, for work they might not have done.

Fillon admitted to employing his family members as parliamentary assistants but denied acting illegally.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia