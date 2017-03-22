Belgian leaders, victims, families and friends of those who died in the March 22 suicide bomb attacks on the Brussels airport and a metro station marked the first anniversary of the assaults on Wednesday.

Thirty two people lost their lives and over 300 were injured in the March 2016 attacks claimed by Daesh.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde joined Prime Minister Charles Michel outside the departure hall of Zaventem airport to mark the exact time when two suicide bombers killed 16 people and wounded many more.

TRT World'sJack Parrock reports from Brussels.

"Will forever be in our hearts"

During the ceremony an airport official read out the names of the victims. "March 22 2016, will forever be in our hearts...we stand here united," he said.

A second minute of silence was held at 9:11 am at Maalbeek subway station to mark the moment a third suicide bomber killed another 16 people on a crowded train.