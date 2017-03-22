The city of Manbij has become a new focus of the Syrian conflict.

Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdogan has threatened to launch an operation along with Turkish-backed rebels to drive the YPG out of the northern city. Russian troops and regime forces are also in the area.

The YPG seized Manbij from Daesh with the help of US forces. The US-backed group then handed over territory it controlled west of Manbij to forces loyal to Bashar al Assad's regime, in the face of threats from the Turkish president.

Turkey considers YPG a terrorist organisation because of its affiliation with the PKK. But the US sees the YPG as a "reliable partner" on the ground in Syria against Daesh, and continues to support them in the field.