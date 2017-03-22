Pakistan's Senate on Wednesday voted in favour of reinstating military courts for two years, Dawn newspaper reported. The courts try civilians charged with terrorism offences.

The move came a day after the lower house of parliament approved an amendment to the constitution providing legal cover to the military courts.

Activists warn that reinstatement of the courts could lead to human rights abuses.

The government and Pakistan's military say that the country's civilian judicial infrastructure is ill-equipped to deal with terrorism cases, partly as judges fear becoming victims of revenge attacks by militants.

Military courts were first set up by the parliament in early 2015 in response to an attack by Pakistani Taliban fighters that killed 134 children at a military-run school.

Under the system, defendants are not allowed to hire their own lawyers, instead being assigned one by the military. There is no access for the media and the venue and timing of the trials is withheld until a verdict is announced by the military.

The courts have delivered 275 convictions, including 161 death sentences, and carried out 17 executions. These courts do not allow the right to appeal and judges are not required to have law degrees or provide reasons for their verdicts.