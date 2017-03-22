North Korea will pursue "acceleration" of its nuclear and missile programmes despite threats of increased sanctions, a diplomat from the country said on Tuesday.

This includes developing a "preemptive first strike capability" and an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM), said Choe Myong Nam, deputy ambassador at the North Korean mission to the UN in Geneva.

The US is considering sweeping sanctions as part of a broad review of measures to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threat, a senior US official in Washington, said on Monday.

"I think this is stemming from the visit by the Secretary of State [Rex Tillerson] to Japan, South Korea and China ... We of course are not afraid of any act like that," Choe said.

"Even prohibition of the international transactions system, the global financial system, this kind of thing is part of their system that will not frighten us or make any difference."

He denounced joint annual military exercises currently being carried out by the US and South Korea on the divided peninsula and criticised remarks by Tillerson during his talks with regional allies last week.