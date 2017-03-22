WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump's Supreme Court nominee says "no man is above the law"
US Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says the recent criticism of federal judges was "disheartening."
Trump's Supreme Court nominee says "no man is above the law"
Gorsuch was asked, at one point, if he would rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 22, 2017

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, stated repeatedly at his confirmation hearing on Tuesday that "no man is above the law," as senators grilled him on his willingness to take on the nation's commander-in-chief.

Though he largely steered clear of political landmines, Gorsuch suggested it was "disheartening" and "demoralising" when Trump dismissed James Robart as a "so-called judge" after he ruled against the White House travel ban in federal court.

The hearing unfolded along partisan lines in the second day of questioning, with Democrats sceptical that the 49-year-old judge will protect civil liberties and social progress.

If confirmed, Gorsuch — a federal appeals judge for the past decade — would fill the seat left vacant by conservative Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016 in the middle of the presidential election campaign.

Since that time, the court has been operating with eight justices, and Democrats are still bitter over Republicans' refusal to even consider Barack Obama's nominee.

"No man is above the law"

RECOMMENDED

Pressed by Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy on whether the president could operate with impunity on matters such as national security, torture or surveillance, Gorsuch each time replied, "Senator, no man is above the law."

"Nobody is above the law in this country, and that includes the president of the United States," he added.

When asked if he was a surrogate for Trump or certain interest groups, Gorsuch responded simply, "No."

"I have no difficulty ruling for or against any party, based on what the laws and facts in the particular case require," he said earlier in the hearing.

I'm heartened by the support I have received from people who recognise that there's no such thing as a Republican judge or Democratic judge. We just have judges in this country — Neil Gorsuch

Democrats are intent on pushing Gorsuch to expand on his approach to hot-button issues such as abortion, same-sex marriage and the right to bear arms.

But in keeping with tradition, Gorsuch was steadfast in declining to reveal his personal views on landmark Supreme Court decisions or speculate on how he would rule in certain hypothetical situations, since that would mar his impartiality for deciding future cases.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia