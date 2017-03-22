Eighty percent of wastewater flows back into the ecosystem

Wastewater can be contaminated after it is used in any number of processes – industrial or agricultural or domestic – and is left untreated. This water can seep into water supply lines or make its way back into the ground or rivers or lakes.

And when people consume this contaminated water, it causes illness and disease.

Approximately, 1.8 billion people use drinking water contaminated with faeces, putting them at risk of contracting cholera, dysentery, typhoid and polio. Unsafe water, poor sanitation and hygiene cause around 842,000 deaths each year.

Over nine percent of the world's estimated population is using "unimproved" drinking water

Such sources include unprotected springs, wells, tanker trucks and water which stagnates – all of which are open to wastewater contamination. At least 663 million people – twice the population of the US – are using unimproved drinking water sources. Nearly half of them live in sub-Saharan Africa and one-fifth in South Asia.

Once it is treated, what can we use wastewater for?

There are many ways to make the most out of wastewater once it is purified and treated, including discharging it back into local water sources.