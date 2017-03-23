WORLD
2 MIN READ
Belgium arrests armed man for driving vehicle into crowd
Cities around Europe remain on high alert after a car-ramming attack in London on Wednesday killed three civilians.
Belgium arrests armed man for driving vehicle into crowd
Police officers stand next to a car which had entered the main shopping street in the city at high speed, in Antwerp, Belgium. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 23, 2017

Belgian police arrested a man on Thursday after he tried to drive a car into a crowd at high-speed in a shopping street in the port city of Antwerp, a police chief said.

The man was a French national living in France and carried knives and other weapons in his car, which had French registration plates, prosecutors said.

"Different arms were found in the boot -- bladed weapons, a riot gun (rifle) and a container of liquid that is still unidentified," the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"The suspect is Mohamed R., born on May 8, 1977, of French nationality and a resident of France," the statement said.

Antwerp police chief Serge Muyters told a news conference that a vehicle with French plates tried to drive at high speed into the Meir shopping street.

"The pedestrians had to jump aside," he said.

Muyters said additional police and military personnel had been deployed to the centre of Antwerp.

RECOMMENDED

Drunk driver

A French source later told Reuters that authorities there believed the suspect had not been trying to hit anyone, but was probably drunk and trying to escape a police check.

The source described the suspect as a Tunisian national living in France, known to police for common law crimes. There was no immediate comment on the source's account from Belgium.

The incident came a day after an attack outside the UK parliament in London killed three people. The attacker was also killed in the incident.

The London attack took place after the first anniversary of Daesh suicide bombings in the Belgian capital Brussels in which 32 people died.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia