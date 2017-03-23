IBADAN, Nigeria — Every day, at exactly 5am, the loudspeakers blare with a Muslim call for prayer from a distant minaret, filtering into my bedroom even before the sunlight nibbles through my curtains.

Years ago, I'd have been irritated by the pre-dawn religious call but nowadays I find the voice of the Muezzin as melodious as chirping birds and crowing roosters. Not wanting to be outdone, just as soon as the Muezzin completes his daily round, a Pentecostal proselyte begins preaching the good news of the gospel, the sermon rhythmically being punctuated by a clanging bell — one of the signature "trademarks" of Christendom in Nigeria.

Nigerians are deeply religious. According to Pew Center estimates, nine out of ten Nigerians profess strong belief in Islam or Christianity, the two leading faiths in Africa's most populous country. Although the constitution claims the state is secular, the government — in a bid to maintain support from its predominantly conservative religious base — still sponsors citizens for annual pilgrimage to Mecca and Jerusalem, despite repeated calls to defund such programmes, especially with the country sinking ever further into its worst recession in 25 years.

But our appreciation for the spiritual goes beyond sacred beliefs and yearly rituals. We spend lots of money on faith as well. In fact, the current wave of Pentecostalism in Nigeria was inspired by the prosperity doctrines of American evangelicals who believe God enriches the generous with material wealth. This explains the relentless sermonising by clergymen on the payment of tithes and offerings, as such donations continue to be the cornerstone of Church economy.

"Honestly, I have never paid taxes on my income," says Tope Shaba, pastor of The Baptising Church, a Christian denomination based in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja.

Shaba's views on the tithe, however, are quite non-conformist among Nigeria's religious community. He believes that the tithe system should be based on a church's particular needs as opposed to an obligatory levy Christians are supposed to pay as per popular belief. A tenth of one's personal income goes to church as tithe. The practice is prevalent among many modern Christian worshippers and is rooted in Judaism — the forerunner of Christianity.

In lieu of following such orthodox norms, he says that members of his own congregation are free to decide how much they wish to donate as tithe.

"We have believers who don't believe in paying tithes," he says. "I'm one of those who believe that tithing is not mandated in the New Testament of the Holy Scriptures."

Shaba comes across as man who's tired of what he perceives to be the lack of accountability that's rampant in Nigeria's religious establishment.

"I have recently taken steps to obtain my tax identification number [TIN]," he says.

Shaba says he evaded taxes because he earns a "terribly low" salary and the thought of complicated filing procedures as well as the absence of an effective government-run database for taxpayers discouraged him further.

Of late, the practice of paying tithe while dodging tax has drawn some public condemnation. Yemi Ajala, an online editor at Rock City FM in Abeokuta, recently stirred controversy with a tweet: "Most Nigerians will rather tithe than pay taxes. That's why we have mega churches on shitty roads."

Ajala's online rebuke also pointed at the common practice of selling large tracts of land along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State, Nigeria's busiest interstate highway, to religious organisations. The concentration of these faith groups on that stretch of the highway regularly results in traffic jams, which raise safety and security concerns.

The causes of Nigeria's shrinking tax base can be found in its political economy. Following independence from British colonisation in 1960, the economy has been based overwhelmingly on petrodollars. The country soon became ridden by the proverbial Dutch disease that decimated incomes from commercial agriculture and manufacturing jobs. Once a leading exporter of cash crops like oil palm, groundnut and cocoa, the crude oil boom of the 1970s radically transformed the country into a net importer of consumer products and services, ranging from toothpicks and luxury sedans to Ivy League professionals and, more recently, Chinese construction expatriates.