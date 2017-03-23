US-led coalition air strikes hit a bakery in the city of Tabqa in Raqqa province on Wednesday, killing at least 40 people including its owner, workers, and people queuing for bread, according to local sources and a war monitoring group.

Another air strike targeted a school housing displaced people late on Monday in the west of Raqqa, killing at least 33 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Although the school is located in a Daesh-held area, local sources said there were no militants in the area at the time of the attack.

Anti-Daesh coalition spokesman US Army Colonel Joe Scrocca said he was unable to confirm the strike on the school was a coalition action, but confirmed the coalition had carried out strikes in the area.