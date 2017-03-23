WORLD
3 MIN READ
British police arrest eight after London attack
UK authorities also lowered the death toll from Wednesday's attack to three, excluding the attacker.
British police arrest eight after London attack
Forensics investigators and police officers investigate the attack site near Westminster Bridge in London, UK, March 23, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 23, 2017

British police carried out raids on six properties and arrested eight people in London and Birmingham on Thursday a day after an attacker killed three people before being fatally shot by police within parliament's grounds.

The attacker acted alone and was inspired by international terrorism, the country's anti-terrorism officer Mark Rowley told reporters.

Rowley lowered the death toll to three, excluding the attacker, from four that was previously announced.

He said that 29 people required hospitalisation, seven of whom are in critical condition.

Three French high-school students, who were on a school trip to London, two Romanians and five South Korean tourists were among the injured.

Rowley refused to provide any information about the victims killed or the attacker.

He also said that more police officers will be on the street reassuring the public but there is no immediate threat of a new attack.

TRT World'sJon Brain has the latest on the investigations.

British police also raided a house in Birmingham on Thursday as part of the investigation.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi is in Birmingham with more.

RECOMMENDED

'No accident'

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the attack saying that "the location of this attack was no accident."

Londoners and visitors "will all move forward together, never giving in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart," May said.

TRT World's Sarah Morice explains what happened from London.

Parliament reopens

Britain's parliament reopened on Thursday with a minute's silence in a gesture of defiance against terrorism.

Sombre-looking lawmakers in a packed House of Commons chamber bowed their heads, and police officers also marked the silence standing outside the headquarters of London's Metropolitan Police nearby.

Parliament Square, Westminster Bridge and several surrounding streets remain cordoned off by police; and scores of unarmed officers in bright yellow jackets were staffing the perimeter tape, guiding confused civil servants trying to get to work.

In Parliament's New Palace Yard, a blue police tent was erected over the spot where the stabbing and shooting occurred, and two forensic officers worked at a trestle table nearby.

The attack on London comes exactly a year since the bombings in Brussels and the tactics used are similar to those deployed in Nice and Berlin last year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia