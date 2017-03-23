British police carried out raids on six properties and arrested eight people in London and Birmingham on Thursday a day after an attacker killed three people before being fatally shot by police within parliament's grounds.

The attacker acted alone and was inspired by international terrorism, the country's anti-terrorism officer Mark Rowley told reporters.

Rowley lowered the death toll to three, excluding the attacker, from four that was previously announced.

He said that 29 people required hospitalisation, seven of whom are in critical condition.

Three French high-school students, who were on a school trip to London, two Romanians and five South Korean tourists were among the injured.

Rowley refused to provide any information about the victims killed or the attacker.

He also said that more police officers will be on the street reassuring the public but there is no immediate threat of a new attack.

TRT World'sJon Brain has the latest on the investigations.

British police also raided a house in Birmingham on Thursday as part of the investigation.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi is in Birmingham with more.