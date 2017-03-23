WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh claims responsibility for London attack
UK authorities identify the attacker as 52-year-old Briton, Khalid Masood.
Daesh claims responsibility for London attack
The union flag flies over Parliament at half-mast on March 23, 2017, the morning after the Westminster attack in London, UK. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 23, 2017

Daesh was responsible for an attack outside Britain's parliament which left four people dead, excluding the attacker, the group's Amaq news agency said on Thursday.

What role Daesh did or did not play in the attack is unclear, although the group has exhorted its members and sympathisers to carry out such attacks as it continues to lose territories it seized in Iraq and Syria to local forces, regional allies, and a US-led military coalition.

A statement from the group said the attacker had "carried out the operation in response to calls to target citizens of the coalition."

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the incident as an attack on free people everywhere, and said the country would not be cowed by terrorism.

TRT World correspondent Jon Brain reports.

Attacker identified

RECOMMENDED

British police meanwhile named attacker as 52-year-old Briton Khalid Masood. They said the man was known to police and has a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH (grievous bodily harm), possession of offensive weapons and public order offences.

Masood was born in Kent to the southeast of London. Most recently, he was living in central England, London police said. None of his past criminal convictions were related to terrorism offences.

"Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack," they said in a statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister May said the attacker had been investigated in the past for extremism, but he hadn't been considered a threat.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood is in London with more.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia